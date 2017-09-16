‘Tri-bikes’ to collect garbage in Boracay

BORACAY – Pedal-powered tricycle bikes, or tri-bikes, will gather garbage from households in this world-famous island.

The Environmental Management Bureau (EMB) said the use of tri-bikes for daily garbage collection is a “low-cost, low-tech approach” to proper waste management.

The EMB allocated P8.577 million for the purchase of the tri-bikes for three barangays in the island and for the labor fees of the garbage collectors.

The EMB also bought a compact waste shredder with feed conveyor to be placed in the island’s material recovery facility.

Sangguniang Bayan (SB) member Jupiter Aelred Gallenero, chairman of the SB committee on laws and ordinances, said the local government of Malay will hire 22 eco-aides to collect garbage daily.

The initiative was a part of the island-wide campaign for proper waste disposal, said Gallenero.

Moreover, bicycle carts will be used in barangays with narrow roads where four-wheeled trucks cannot enter.

The trucks, on the other hand, will still collect garbage from households and establishments.

On Sept. 12, the SB authorized Mayor Ceciron Cawaling to enter into a memorandum of agreement with EMB regional director Ariel Gloria for the implementation of innovative environmental strategies.

Two months ago, the EMB and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources signed a covenant to implement Republic Act No. 9003, or the Solid Waste Management Act of 2000, through the solid waste management committees of Kabulihan, Caticlan, Manoc-Manoc, Yapak, and Balabag towns.

The covenant was signed during the Capaitation Training cum Action Planning of the EMB and the Environment department./PN