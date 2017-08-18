Tyrone Dave Espinosa’s ‘KADENA’

IT CAN be used to support or hold things together, usually attached to the arms or legs of a prisoner. It is something that confines, restrains, or secures.

“Kadena,” a Hiligaynon equivalent of chain can represent a lot of positive and negative connotations. Yet, for Tyrone Dave Espinosa (born 1991) a chains are not only metal rings connected to or fitted into one another, but also a series of life events linked together: all nostalgic, traumatic, full of pain, expressive.

The debut exhibition is frank. It refuses to offer the traditional hallmark version of imagery carved or hewn out of pieces of wood – conveying reasonable realities set forth to inspire and to sting courage instead of distress.

Set up at Museo de Iloilo were more than 20 pieces of remarkable artworks – products of the young artist’s utmost dedication and diligence – a visual diary of the artist’s momentous events and recollections from childhood to present.

After finishing his degree in Architecture at the Iloilo Science and Technology University, Tyrone dedicated his energy in paving a path for himself to become a fulltime artist. The piece “Table of Contents” readily defines his pursuit to become a budding artist, as he opens up the introduction of this chained story. He makes masterpieces in transforming an old dilapidated wooden table top into a meaningful work of art.

His roots are evident in most of his works. Tyrone bravely discloses their insufficiency and indigence in “Naniningalang Pugad” which features his siblings confined in chains.

Meanwhile, the portrait of his parents is depicted in “Pananampalataya, Pag-ibig at Pag-asa” – it is his adoration for the unconditional love between the two showing how firmly they are linked, connected, and chained regardless of the strains of life.

“Rabi” and “Cardong Mang-uukit” dignify his wood carver clan; these works are his tribute to his mentors who helped him and taught him various techniques as he embarked on his own contemporary approach. The intriguing piece entitled “Ang Tinagpi-tagping Retaso ni Haring Chainsaw” on the other hand pays homage and salutation to his beloved father who unfortunately lost his eyesight as he toiled for the entire family. For Tyrone, his hardships are nothing compared to the hardships that his father went through in order to get them to where they started.

“Kadena” reveals Tyrone’s persistence beyond adversities. One of the strongest pieces in the exhibit is “Agos.to” where the artist portrays his extreme drive to surpass all the predicaments in his life, along with “Sariling Tanikala” and “Panaghoy” – both rooted on deprivation, a lack of ample support and isolation.

And in “Chained Diary” the artist bares his personal story of survival, passion and aspirations. Deep down inside, the aim of his narrative is to create an abstraction which will not boost the outward appearance but rather the inward significance. One has to sit and experience the magic of Tyrone’s working table in order to get closer and understand his artistic empire.

Padlocks and deadbolts are all in vain.

Why do you even bother with that chain?/PN