What do you know about the Chinese New Year?

IN the Philippines, Chinese New Year is practiced, enjoyed and experienced by all Chinese or non-Chinese families, companies and even universities. It’s considered a holiday in every institution. People eat tikoy; they watch the dragon and lion dance because they believe it brings luck.

But beyond these activities, here are some interesting facts about the Chinese New Year:

*It is called “Spring Festival.” You thought it’s just Chinese New Year, right?

It symbolizes the “start of spring” and a new start for the Chinese.

*It doesn’t have a fixed date. It changes every time. It always fall between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20.

*While Asian countries have a day off because of it, China gets about a month off (or even more!) in their universities.

*Two-hundred million mainland Chinese go out and look for relaxation for the holidays. Imagine that? Almost 4 percent of the world’s population goes around.

*You see a lot of light when it’s Chinese New Year. When I say “light” it means fireworks. China displays almost 90 percent of the world’s fireworks.

*Aside from the fireworks you see, there are lanterns floating everywhere – whether they are hanging from electric cables, ceilings, restaurants and hallways.

If you think there’s a Chinese in you, go out and celebrate; there will be lots of discounts and sales at malls). After all, there’s nothing wrong in discovering other people’s culture./PN