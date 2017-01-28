What do you know about the Chinese New Year?
By Jynea Baldevarona, Intern
Sunday, January 29, 2017
IN the Philippines, Chinese New Year is practiced, enjoyed and experienced by all Chinese or non-Chinese families, companies and even universities. It’s considered a holiday in every institution. People eat tikoy; they watch the dragon and lion dance because they believe it brings luck.
But beyond these activities, here are some interesting facts about the Chinese New Year:
*It is called “Spring Festival.” You thought it’s just Chinese New Year, right?
It symbolizes the “start of spring” and a new start for the Chinese.
*It doesn’t have a fixed date. It changes every time. It always fall between Jan. 21 and Feb. 20.
*While Asian countries have a day off because of it, China gets about a month off (or even more!) in their universities.
*Two-hundred million mainland Chinese go out and look for relaxation for the holidays. Imagine that? Almost 4 percent of the world’s population goes around.
*You see a lot of light when it’s Chinese New Year. When I say “light” it means fireworks. China displays almost 90 percent of the world’s fireworks.
*Aside from the fireworks you see, there are lanterns floating everywhere – whether they are hanging from electric cables, ceilings, restaurants and hallways.
If you think there’s a Chinese in you, go out and celebrate; there will be lots of discounts and sales at malls). After all, there’s nothing wrong in discovering other people’s culture./PN