ILOILO City – Melvin Guirhem unveils his vision of an ideal environment as well as his longing and lament for lost indigenous heritage in his second solo painting exhibition Diminishing Thumbmark opening on Jan. 17 at the UP Visayas Art Gallery, Iloilo City.

In small as well as large scale canvases, Guirhem portrays tattooed humans in various cheerless expressions amid forests, both lush and denuded. Guirhem generally explores surrealism deftly combining them with personal symbols.

Guirhem, who hails from Oton, Iloilo, studied Architecture at the University of San Agustin but decided to devote more of time to the visual arts. He won in the Visayas Regional Competition of the Philippine Art Awards in 2013, affirming his abilities as a painter.

His works have been included in major art exhibitions at Yuchengco Museum, Galleria Duemila, Galerie Ana, and Museo Iloilo among other art venues.

Diminishing Thumbmark will run until Feb. 17. UP Visayas Art Gallery is at the main building of UP Visayas Iloilo City Campus. For details call (033) 337-9159, look for Fryia Guzman./PN