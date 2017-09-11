‘BACK UP FEDERALISM’

BACOLOD City – The Sangguniang Bayan (SB) of Isabela, Negros Occidental will adopt a resolution supporting the country’s possible shift to a federal form of government.

The resolution – which the SB approved on Sept. 5 – also supports the creation of the Federal State of Negros, according to Mayor Joselito Malabor.

The SB will adopt the resolution today at the Isabela Socio-Cultural Center, marking the closing of the three-day municipal convention on federalism, which kicked off on Sept. 9.

About 600 participants attended the convention with Department of Interior and Local Government undersecretary Jesus Hinlo and federalist Mary Jane Locsin as guest speakers.

Information campaigns on federalism will be conducted in the villages after the event, said Malabor.

“This convention is only the first step. The next is to go down to the grassroots level, to the people,” he explained.

The mayor added they will distribute print educational materials to 30 barangays in the town.

“These will further educate the locals about the nuances of federalism,” he added.

Malabor supports the creation of the Negros federal state after the Negros Island Region had been abolished./PN