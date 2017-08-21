BSP to demonetize memorial banknotes

ROXAS City – The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) will demonetize centennial commemorative banknotes next year, said BSP Capiz information officer Ma. Karenz Odchigue.

Commemorative banknotes are issued by the BSP in a limited volume. They honor historic events by depicting symbols of an occasion.

BSP called on holders to exchange the notes issued in 1998 with the bank.

“[The banknotes] have been circulating for more than five years already,” said Odchigue.

When the Philippines celebrated its centennial year in 1998, 1,000 pieces of banknotes worth P100,000 each were released by the BSP.

Banknotes worth P2,000 were also issued during the oath-taking of former president Joseph Estrada and the reenactment of the declaration of independence by then president Fidel Ramos.

These banknotes will be valid until July 31, 2018, said Odchigue.

“These banknotes will be exchanged in full value without charge at the BSP and authorized bansk,” she added. (PIA/PN)