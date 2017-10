ILOILO City – A 40-year-old woman was arrested yesterday for grave threat.

Nerrisa Azares of Barangay Banica, Roxas City was detained at the Roxas City police station.

Officers served her a warrant of arrest before she was taken to the police station at around 9:40 a.m., a police report showed.

Judge Ignacio Alajar of the Regional Trial Court Branch 18 issued the warrant and set the bail bond at P24,000./PN