Army mulls Visayas group vs terrorism

BORACAY – The 3rd Infantry Division of the Philippine Army wanted to create a Visayas interagency group to counter terrorism.

Major General Jon Aying, commander of the 3rd Infantry Division, said the interagency group will include local government units, nongovernment organizations and the Philippine National Police, among others.

“We need to organize our ranks to ensure we are always prepared against terror attacks,” Aying said.

On the other hand, Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) member Nemesio Neron said the SP was crafting an ordinance that would create a provincial crisis management body.

“Once [the ordinance] is enacted, the crisis management [body] will convene,” said Neron, who was the former director of the Aklan Police Provincial Office.

Neron added that the SP wanted to make the crisis management plan in Marawi City as its benchmark in making anti-terrorism measures in the province./PN